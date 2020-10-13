BUZZ-COMMENT-INR shackled by RBI action, ailing economy, inflows

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Countervailing forces that have kept the Indian rupee tethered to a 73.00-74.00 range for more than a month are unlikely to dissipate soon, so trading this range with protective stop-losses remains the preferred strategy.

The Reserve Bank of India is rumoured to have been a persistent buyer of dollars around the 73.00 level since early September, presumably to boost the rupee's competitive edge and to absorb sizable inflows.

That has resulted in India's forex reserves reaching record highs and surprised traders who had expected the RBI to tolerate a further modest appreciation of the rupee in its fight against stubbornly high retail inflation .

India's rapidly contracting economic growth , galloping inflation and falling consumer confidence are hurting INR sentiment at a time when the RBI is unable to cut rates further to support the economy .

The fiscally strapped government's $10 billion economic stimulus package announced on Monday was also viewed as inadequate .

Neutralizing these negative factors are substantial inflows from IPOs and fund-raising by Indian companies , leading to a virtual stalemate for USD/INR.

It will take a decline below 72.60-75 or a rally above 74.35-50 to break the impasse and signal the start of a sustainable trend.

