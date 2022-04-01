BUZZ-COMMENT-INR resilient but needs positive cues to rally

April 1 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee has held up extremely well despite a multitude of negative factors since the beginning of the year but given the absence of positive news, its chances of a significant recovery currently appear slim.

Progress in Russia-Ukraine peace talks or a hint of the Reserve Bank of India shifting to a tighter monetary policy stance at its meeting ending April 8 could spark an INR recovery but the probability of either event unfolding appears low at present.

Russia and Ukraine are due to resume talks online Friday even as Ukrainian President VolodymyrZelenskiy warned of "battles ahead" .

Many analysts expect the RBI to continue prioritising economic growth despite India's February retail inflation exceeding the central bank's 6% tolerance limit for a second month as geopolitical developments threaten a nascent economic recovery.

The INR has lost a modest 2% in 2022 notwithstanding expectations of an aggressive U.S. Federal Reserve tightening cycle , rocketing oil prices - India imports nearly 85% of its requirements - and net foreign equity outflows worth $14 billion this year .

Its resilience is mainly due to RBI intervention to smooth volatility and Governor Shaktikanta Das remains confident about India's ability to manage Fed spillovers and maintain rupee stability .

Indian markets are closed on Friday but given the dearth of positive news, the USD/INR downside looks very limited and consolidation in a 75.50-77.00 range with an upward bias is most likely.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

