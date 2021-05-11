BUZZ-COMMENT-INR recovery impressive but unlikely to last

May 12 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee's impressive 2.8% recovery from its April low of 75.41 looks increasingly fragile as the coronavirus crisis threatens India's economic recovery , while rising U.S. yields, heightened risk aversion and the likelihood of Reserve bank of India intervention make for a negative backdrop.

With India's seven-day average of new cases at a record high, calls have increased for a national lockdown and a growing number of states have imposed tougher restrictions, prompting GDP and earnings downgrades by analysts . The International Monetary Fund will revisit its April forecast for 12.5% growth in India's economic output in fiscal years 2021 and 2022 in July .

Rising U.S inflation expectations due to surging prices of commodities, houses and other goods and services , and growing price pressures in China have driven bond yields higher globally. The U.S. 10-year Treasury yield has stabilised above 1.60%, prompting a selloff on Wall Street - both negative factors for the INR.

Given the RBI's emphasis on rupee stability, it is unlikely to allow a rapid INR rise; there were reports of dollar bids from state-run banks at 73.35 on Monday, sparking talk of central bank intervention .

USD/INR is likely to hold strong support at 73.00-06 and trading a 73.00-75.00 range may prove prudent.

