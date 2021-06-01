BUZZ-COMMENT-INR outperformance in May unlikely to persist

The Indian rupee will be hard pressed to repeat last month's outperformance given an expected easing of capital inflows, ever-prevalent fears of Reserve Bank of India intervention, importer dollar demand, and technical factors.

Having rallied 2.3% to become Asia's best performer in May, the INR kicked off June by losing 0.55% on the day at Tuesday's low, its biggest drop in six weeks.

MSCI's semi-annual rebalancing which took effect from May 28 led to an estimated $2.5 billion in equity inflows, providing significant support to the INR. These flows will dry up in June.

The RBI's reduced dollar-buying intervention in May is unlikely to persist as the USD threatens the 72.30-50 level, which has been stoutly defended by the central bank since February.

Some analysts interpret the let-up in RBI activity as a sign the central bank is prepared to tolerate a stronger rupee to fight imported inflation from higher oil and commodity prices.

But a strong conviction in markets that the RBI seeks a stable 72.50-75.00 USD/INR range is likely to spur bargain-hunting and increased importer covering at the lower end of the range, unless the central bank signals otherwise .

USD/INR is likely to hold support at 72.13-72.41, a cluster of previous highs and lows. Only a loss of 72.00 signals a deeper decline.

