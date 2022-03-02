BUZZ-COMMENT-INR outlook turns ominous on a rising tide of negatives

US Markets

The Indian rupee's outlook has rapidly deteriorated as a string of negative factors ranging from geopolitical upheaval to domestic policy decisions takes a toll.

Surging oil and commodity prices stemming from the Russia-Ukraine conflict will impede India's economic recovery and the INR is likely to be the most adversely affected among widely traded Asia-ex Japan currencies.

With India meeting nearly 80% of its oil needs through imports, Nomura economists estimate that a 10% rise in crude prices could lower India's GDP growth by 0.2 percentage points, widen the current account deficit by 0.3% of GDP and result in a 0.3-0.4 percentage point rise in headline inflation.

India's economy had already started losing momentum in the final quarter of 2021 while retail inflation accelerated to a seven-month high in January, above the top end of the Reserve Bank of India's 2%-6% tolerance band .

The RBI's inflation-fighting credibility will now come under further scrutiny following its surprisingly dovish policy stance in February , and the INR will have to bear the fallout.

Continued foreign outflows from Indian equities - foreigners have net sold$9.1 billion in 2022 - on expectations of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve and geopolitical uncertainty will sap the INR . A possible delay to the massive Life Insurance Corp IPO could also prompt fewer inflows .

Buying USD/INR on dips to 74.90-75.15 for a rally to 76.39 may be prudent.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

