BUZZ-COMMENT-INR makes rapid gains but RBI may limit rise

March 6 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee's relatively rapid appreciation last week, while impressive, is unlikely to extend much further given the Reserve Bank of India's bias to suppress volatility and keep it within a range.

While the INR gained 0.8% on Friday and 1.4% over the week, rupee volatility has sunk to multi-month lows due to the RBI's persistent intervention on both sides of the market.

The central bank's reported intervention in onshore and offshore marketshas helped prevent the INR from weakening past 83.00 despite a sharp re-pricing of U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate expectations, a broadly stronger USD, and substantial foreign investor outflows fromIndian equities.

The rupee hit a two-month high of 80.86 in January on expectations of a pause in the Fed's rate hikes, but reversed course on dollar purchases by Indian state banks, in all likelihood for the RBI.

The central bank also thwarted the rupee's gains in November beyond 81.00, suggesting it is keen to maintain a 81.00-83.00 range in USD/INR.

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to a three-month low in the week ended Feb 24; the RBI is likely to seek to replenish them by buying USD at the lower end of the range.

USD/INR will find strong support at 81.68 and 81.37, Fibonacci retracement levels of the Jan 23-Feb 14 move. A clear break of the latter level opens a test of 80.86.

