BUZZ-COMMENT-INR looks to FTSE Russell review to mitigate negatives

Sept 29 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee may find some welcome support in FTSE Russell's upcoming decision on Indian bonds, as it counters a sudden string of negative factors.

Global index provider FTSE Russell in March placed Indian government bonds on a watch list for possible inclusion in its bond index. It is due to announce its review on Sept 30 after U.S. markets close.

Inclusion in the index is likely to spur sizable foreign inflows and may also encourage other providers such as JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bloomberg Index Services Ltd to follow suit.

Morgan Stanley expects inflows of $40 billion in the next two years as a result of India's inclusion in various global bond indexes and a potential $250 billion over the next decade

In March, Indian officials sounded confident about having the country's bonds included in an index by October and recent domestic media reports indicate the Reserve Bank of India and government have been working towards this.

Expectations of inflows should help cushion the INR's recent drop, triggered by a jump in U.S. yields, surging oil prices and risk aversion due to fears of a possible U.S. government shutdown as well as China's power crunch and Evergrande debt crisis .

USD/INR faces resistance at 74.21 - a clear break would open a rally to 74.47-52.

For more click on FXBUZ

INR: https://tmsnrt.rs/3mbarRg

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.