BUZZ-COMMENT-INR, IDR fight back on yield plays, domestic positives

Nov 9 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee and Indonesian rupiah appear to have turned the corner after an extended bout of weakness as concerns over the effects of the U.S. Federal Reserve's bond tapering subside and positive domestic factors take precedence.

The Fed's well-telegraphed taper announcement last week, along with its push-back against expectations of rapid rate hikes , has shifted the focus to the relatively high yields offered by the IDR and INR .

The INR in particular has defied many bearish predictions by bouncing 2.2% from a near 15-month low of 75.67 on Oct 12, partly on expectations of foreign inflows worth as much as $2 billion into a slew of Indian initial public offerings.

Paytm's $2.44 billion IPO is open for subscription between Nov 8-10 and could be the biggest in India's corporate history .

Signs of a stabilisation in oil prices have also lifted INR sentiment with reports suggesting that U.S. President Joe Biden could announce action on oil this week .

The IDR should draw support from elevated prices for Indonesia's exports such as LNG and palm oil, as well as a reopening economy.

Bank Indonesia's assurance in a Bloomberg interview on Friday that it stands ready to quell excessive rupiah volatility also appears to have calmed nerves after the IDR dropped 2.6% from its October high.

USD/INR is testing support at 73.97, the 61.8% of its September-October rally. A loss opens 73.77, the 200-day moving average followed by 73.57, the 76.4% retracement.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

