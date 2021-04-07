BUZZ-COMMENT-INR floored by RBI's bond purchase plan, targets 75.94

April 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's announcement Wednesday of a massive government bond purchase programme has ensured that the Indian rupee's resilience to U.S. dollar strength is at an end.

The RBI's planned purchase of 1 trillion rupees worth of bonds from the market in the April-June quarter is clearly a form of quantitative easing which is quite likely to add to a liquidity glut, weakening the rupee in the process.

The central bank's move will result in capping elevated Indian bond yields but will diminish the INR's allure as a high yielder. Indeed, Wednesday's drop of 1.5% in the rupee has been attributed to liquidation of heavy carry trade positions .

Dwindling equity inflows and a fall in exporters' sales of USD since March 31 when India's fiscal year ended had already undermined INR sentiment.

The surge in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in India to a record on Wednesday, a 13-fold increase in just over two months, will continue to weigh heavily on the rupee as it poses a significant risk to the nascent economic recovery .

USD/INR's break above resistance at 74.04-10 has confirmed a double bottom at 72.26 which opens scope for a measured move to 75.94 in stages with minor resistances at 74.59 and 75.14

For more click on FXBUZ

INR: https://tmsnrt.rs/31VmCYR

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.