BUZZ-COMMENT-INR floored by RBI's bond purchase plan, targets 75.94

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MUKESH GUPTA

The Reserve Bank of India's announcement Wednesday of a massive government bond purchase programme has ensured that the Indian rupee's resilience to U.S. dollar strength is at an end.

April 8 (Reuters) - The Reserve Bank of India's announcement Wednesday of a massive government bond purchase programme has ensured that the Indian rupee's resilience to U.S. dollar strength is at an end.

The RBI's planned purchase of 1 trillion rupees worth of bonds from the market in the April-June quarter is clearly a form of quantitative easing which is quite likely to add to a liquidity glut, weakening the rupee in the process.

The central bank's move will result in capping elevated Indian bond yields but will diminish the INR's allure as a high yielder. Indeed, Wednesday's drop of 1.5% in the rupee has been attributed to liquidation of heavy carry trade positions .

Dwindling equity inflows and a fall in exporters' sales of USD since March 31 when India's fiscal year ended had already undermined INR sentiment.

The surge in the number of daily COVID-19 cases in India to a record on Wednesday, a 13-fold increase in just over two months, will continue to weigh heavily on the rupee as it poses a significant risk to the nascent economic recovery .

USD/INR's break above resistance at 74.04-10 has confirmed a double bottom at 72.26 which opens scope for a measured move to 75.94 in stages with minor resistances at 74.59 and 75.14

For more click on FXBUZ

INR: https://tmsnrt.rs/31VmCYR

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters