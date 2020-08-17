BUZZ-COMMENT-Ingredients in place for dollar to break lower

Aug 18 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar =USD has been edging towards its well-tested July and August range base at 92.50, which looks increasingly vulnerable as the dollar is sold on negative U.S. sentiment, rather than trading with broader risk flows.

The dollar's weakness in July was a function of safe-haven outflows as equities surged on hopes of a V-shaped U.S. and global economic recovery and on central bank commitments to stimulate growth.

The current dollar weakness is more U.S.-specific, with U.S.-China tensions simmering, the latest coronavirus stimulus plan stalled by political differences, and a battle brewing over the Trump administration's funding cuts to the postal service, which might undermine the legitimacy of the election .

Meanwhile Europe's economic outlook is improving from weak levels, after the pandemic rescue fund was approved in July. Even the usually cautious Bundesbank predicted a rapid, broad-based recovery in Germany on Monday . Euro zone and U.S. flash PMIs this Friday could be significant for the next move.

Technically 5, 10 and 21 daily moving averages (DMA) edge lower, while weekly 5, 10 and 21 moving averages trend south. A sustained break of range support around 92.50 would initially target 91.73, 76.4% of the 2018-2020 rise. A close above the falling 93.55 21 DMA would however end the downside bias.

For more click on FXBUZ

usd aug 18https://tmsnrt.rs/2E24owv

(Andrew Spencer is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((Andrew.m.spencer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.