BUZZ-COMMENT-Influence of bond adjustment on FX may be nearing an end

Oct 4 (Reuters) - The period of adjustment centred on bond markets - which has had a big influence on the direction of currencies - may be coming to an end.

The latest phase of this adjustment, which has seen bond yields spike, may be the blow out top for yields, stretching the drops for bonds to points from which they may quickly snap back.

This surge in yields is a correction of prior excesses that resulted in massive stock market rallies as bonds were largely ignored with yields at unbelievably low levels.

The correction of this extreme was always going to be a significant event but, after years in the doldrums, it's no surprise that it caught many investors napping.

Extreme moves require extreme corrections and there has probably never been a situation more extreme than one which led to negative interest rates, so the resulting adjustment phase has been very large.

The reversal has now created another extreme, which sees the drop for benchmark U.S. bonds stretched over every time frame, and the yield on that debt close to the point where it was trading before anyone had uttered the term quantitative easing.

Arguably, the impact of the stimulus that followed the global financial crisis in 2008 has been erased.

If so, the dollar, which has risen far during the bond sell-off, and much further from its 2011 low following the global financial crisis, might surrender some of its gains.

A minor correction of the dollar's long-term appreciation equates to a rough 10% fall in its value.

