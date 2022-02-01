BUZZ-COMMENT-Inflationary data halts dollar retreat but ECB, payrolls risks remain

Feb 1 (Reuters) - The dollar index rebounded from technical support on Tuesday as markets resumed betting on a hawkish Fed after JOLTS and ISM manufacturing data highlighted ongoing inflationary pressures, but it must survive the ECB meeting and non-farm payrolls to resume its uptrend.

Tuesday's U.S. data highlighted the labor shortage Omicron has exacerbated and which is keeping upward pressure on wages and potentially reinforcing inflation.

Though Treasury yields rebounded from the day's lows, Bund yields rallied amid increased expectations the ECB will have to raise rates later this year .

Ten-year Treasury-Bund yield spreads have tumbled from Wednesday's 1.94%post-Fed meeting closing peak to 1.77% and the lowest since Jan. 4. Thus, EUR/USD and the dollar index may consolidate ahead of the ECB meeting and ISM services data Thursday.

If the ECB isn't as hawkish as markets expect -- with 37bp of rate hikes currently priced in by year-end -- the dollar will be in better shape to deal with the weak U.S. jobs report that many foresee on Friday.

The 10-day moving average at 96.297 is the on-close pivot point, with 96.034 next support and Tuesday's 96.725 high pivotal above.

