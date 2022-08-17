BUZZ-COMMENT-Inflation will continue to change the face of FX markets

Aug 17 (Reuters) - Inflation is a problem that central banks and governments cannot change by spending which is how they have solved every crisis since 2008. Without stimulus, which must be withdrawn to solve the inflation problem, the trends which have typified financial markets will change.

For currency traders this should mean that trends stemming from the positive movement of risky assets slow - or reverse - supporting currencies deemed to be safe, especially any that are supported by higher interest rates.

Currently there is only one currency that fits this bill - the dollar - and a rising dollar which is the world's reserve currency will add to the impression of rising risk aversion. This will support the dollar and weigh riskier assets that will be undermined as stimulus is withdrawn. It's a vicious circle.

Central banks that buck the tightening trend and pursue easy policy should see their currencies fall dramatically which is already evident in Japan where the yen has plunged towards a record low.

Those that try and hold easy polices for longer and don't follow the Federal Reserve are likely to see the currencies drop too, although in a less dramatic fashion.

It's very likely that all central banks will eventually follow the Federal Reserve, tightening policy significantly, leading to slow downs or recessions. That's why the dollar is probably far from the top of its current rise.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

