BUZZ-COMMENT-Inflation market may give EUR/USD longs comfort

Sept 19 (Reuters) - EUR/USD fell on Monday, continuing to consolidate losses from the Sept. 12 high as markets brace for another big Fed rate hike, but longs might take comfort from market-based inflation expectations, which could eventually pave the way for a less aggressive U.S. central bank.

U.S. 5-year/5-year inflation linked swaps USIL5YF5Y=R were generally negatively correlated with March 2023 Eurodollar prices EDH3 -- a key gauge of terminal Fed rate expectations -- until early Q2.

Then the swap rate peaked on April 28 and has been trending lower, with a head-and-shoulders topping pattern developing on daily charts, even as Eurodollar prices fell as markets priced in higher rates.

September University of Michigan consumers' inflation expectations , which Fed policymakers follow , have also fallen.

Though policymakers have talked a hawkish line, moderating swap market and consumer inflation views present a risk that the Fed could soften its stance sooner than investors expect.

If Fed rhetoric after Wednesday's meeting were to reinforce signals from swaps and consumers, U.S. rates and the dollar should weaken, which would likely drive a big EUR/USD short squeeze.

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

