BUZZ-COMMENT-Inflation, inflation, inflation: FX on tenterhooks

Feb 13 (Reuters) - An upward revision to December's U.S. consumer price index and a hotter than expected Swiss CPI print has ramped up tension in foreign exchange markets ahead of Tuesday's U.S. inflation data for January.

U.S. CPI rose 0.1% m/m in December against an initially reported decline of 0.1%, according to data published Friday. This was followed by Monday's disclosure that Swiss inflation rose 3.3% y/y in January, against a forecast increase of 2.9%.

U.S. January CPI is forecast at 0.4% m/m and 6.2% y/y. Hotter than expected prints could spur a hawkish shift in Federal Reserve rate expectations, and boost the dollar.

Money markets currently see a 10% chance of the Fed Funds rate being raised by 50 basis points to 5.00%-5.25% next month and a 50% chance of it reaching 5.25%-5.50% this year. FEDWATCH

