BUZZ-COMMENT-Inflation expectations decline further, encouraging for ECB

July 5 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank’s (ECB) Consumer Expectations Survey for May showed inflation expectations have continued to move in the right direction. The 1-year forecast declined further to 3.9% from 4.1%, but more importantly uncertainty over inflation expectations in the short-term has fallen to its lowest level since the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

While this is an encouraging sign for the ECB, the 3-year forecast remained steady at 2.5% -- above the bank’s inflation target – and thus more progress will be needed before the ECB will step back from rate hikes.

As it stands, market pricing attaches an 82% probability of two additional 25bp rate hikes by September 0#ECBWATCH, which would take the terminal rate to 4%. Despite the stickiness in core inflation, the slowdown in economic activity within the Eurozone as shown by the most recent PMI data would suggest that a 4% peak looks fairly priced.

For EUR/USD, steady terminal rate pricing for the ECB has prompted rate differentials to move in favour of the greenback as markets gradually price in the risk of a two additional Fed hikes – matching the Fed’s dot plot – leaving the pair vulnerable to a deeper retracement. However, solid USD data will be needed to confirm this, most notably the NFP print released on July 7.

