BUZZ-COMMENT-Inflation a focus as EUR/USD teeters toward 2023 low

Sept 27 (Reuters) - EUR/USD was teetering on the brink of 1.05 on Wednesday and facing the possibility of a descent toward its 2023 low of 1.0482, especially with month-end flows expected to be dollar positive, while upcoming inflation data has the potential become a key driver this week.

While the European Central Bank appears to have reached a terminal rate of 4%, the focus is now on the duration. According to market pricing, rates are expected to be held at 4% until Q3 2024 0#ECBWATCH.

This puts the September flash inflation figures out of German and Spain on in sharp focus.

For EUR/USD, a closing break through the year-to-date low would probably the door towards a move to 1.04. While a surprise hotter than expected inflation from Germany or Spain could provide a slight reprieve for the euro, this is unlikely to be enough to credibly put an ECB hike on the table and thus the path of least resistance remains lower.

(Justin McQueen is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

