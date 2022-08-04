BUZZ-COMMENT-India's twin deficits may overwhelm RBI intervention

Aug 5 (Reuters) - India's record trade deficit in July has raised considerable concerns over its external balances and might force the Reserve Bank of India to rethink its strategy of persistent intervention to slow the rupee's depreciation.

The preliminary trade deficit widened nearly three-fold from a year earlier to $31.02 billion, due to a slump in exports and higher imports.

This has prompted banksto raise their forecasts for the current account deficit (CAD), reviving bearish sentiment towards the INR.

Nomura, for instance, expects the CAD to rise to3.3% of gross domestic product for the financial year ending in March 2023, from 1.2% in FY2022.

Concerns over India's ability to fund a widening CAD will intensify pressure on the INR.

With foreign exchange reserves shrinking by $60 billion since March, largely due to the RBI's intervention , the central bank may want to step back and let the exchange rate be determined by market forces in the short term.

This approach does run the risk of exacerbating the CAD as further INR weakness may reverse nascent foreign institutional investor inflows to India's stock markets.

But it could save valuable reserves, while allowing lower oil prices and declining U.S. Treasury yields to ultimately turn sentiment in the rupee's favour.

USD/INR is likely to consolidate in a broad 78.00-80.00 range. Trading these parameters with protective stops below 77.90 and above 80.20 would be prudent.

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

