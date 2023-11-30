BUZZ-COMMENT-India's thriving economy should pep up sluggish rupee

Dec 1 (Reuters) - The Indian rupee is likely to shake off its surprisingly lacklustre performance in November, a month that saw India's economy power ahead, a sharp fall in the U.S. dollar and Treasury yields, and sliding oil prices.

The INR fell to a record closing low on Thursday and was the worst performer among key Asian peers last month, notching a 0.15% loss versus the USD.

Meanwhile, data published after Thursday's market close showed that India's economy expanded at a sizzling 7.6% pace in the July-September quarter, handily beating the 6.8% Reuters poll forecast.

This will enable the RBI to maintain a higher-for-longer rate stance to fight food inflation, even as expectations of an extended Federal Reserve pause, followed by interest rate cuts, gain ground rapidly. That will benefit the rupee as yield spreads tighten in its favour.

Indeed, with markets pricing in a greater than 75% chance the Fed will cut rates in May, according to the CME's FedWatch Tool, the USD lost 3%in November, its worst monthly showing in a year, while 10-year Treasury yields registered their biggest monthly drop since August 2011. The trend is likely to continue in December and will boost the INR.

Oil's rapid 6% slide last month, as OPEC+ supply cuts fell short of expectations, should also support the INR.

USD/INR will face strong resistance at 83.40-50 with an initial drop to the 83.01 November low a distinct possibility.

For more click on FXBUZ

INR: https://tmsnrt.rs/3u81Kit

Indian economy continues its strong pace: https://tmsnrt.rs/4a2Qqor

Indian rupee lagged its Asian peers in November: https://tmsnrt.rs/3GjlbI5

(Krishna Kumar is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Sonali Desai)

((krishna.k@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.