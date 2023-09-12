BUZZ-COMMENT-India's inflation eases but RBI to remain on guard

Sept 13 (Reuters) - While India's consumer inflation eased in August thanks to moderating food prices, the Reserve Bank of India is likely to remain cautious as it focuses on lowering inflation to its medium-term target of 4%.

India's annual retail inflationslowed to 6.83% from a 15-month high of 7.44% in July and was below economists' estimates of 7%.

The easing in food inflation to 9.94% following an 11.51% rise in July backed up Governor Shaktikanta Das's earlier assertion that vegetable prices would start to ebb, supporting the current policy stance.

Rising global oil and food prices are however likely to keep inflation pressures elevated, ensuring the RBI retains its "withdrawal of accommodation" policy stance well into 2024.

Higher-for-longer rates, India's buoyant economy, inflows to the country's record-breaking stock markets and the RBI's stated objective of limiting volatility in the Indian rupee will cap the U.S. dollar near its record high of 83.29.

The possibility of a further interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and risk aversion stemming from China's faltering economy may result in a marginal new USD high but the rise is unlikely to be sustained.

Trading a USD/INR range of 82.40-83.30 within broader 81.50-83.50 parameters remains a viable strategy.

