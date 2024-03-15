BUZZ-COMMENT-Indeed wage tracker data favours central bank doves

March 15 (Reuters) - The latest Indeed wage tracker data will provide policymakers with comfort that the disinflationary trend remains intact.

The Indeed wage tracker for February showed wage growth in the euro area fell to 3.7% from 4%, marking a 4-month low, even as the 3-month moving average remained unchanged at 3.9%.

The data not only reinforces the view that the European Central Bank will cut rates at the June meeting but backs the dovish case for it to cut again at the July meeting, a scenario to which markets ascribe around a 40% probability 0#ECBWATCH.

Given the wage tracker's focus on the marginal worker, it is more sensitive to labour market tightness as it shows only potential wage increases.

Meanwhile, U.S. wage growth has fallen to 3.1% from 3.2%, bringing it to levels last seen in September 2020. The 3-month moving average slid to 3.3%, from 3.6% in January, and also stands at levels last seen in late 2020.

While the Federal Reserve may see wage trends as encouraging, the stickiness of inflation emphasises the need for patience before cutting interest rates. As we look to next week’s policy decision, there is a heightened risk of a hawkish shift in the 2024 dots to signal two cuts instead of three.

