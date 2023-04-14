BUZZ-COMMENT-Indecisive market favouring the Swedish crown

April 14 (Reuters) - The EUR/SEK daily chart shows a trend reversal playing out but also hints at market indecision. However, the long upper and lower candlestick shadows have not damaged the SEK's recovery.

Speculation surrounding the likely peak in U.S. interest rates has unsettled the dollar and this has eased pressure on some currencies, including the crown.

USD/SEK has fallen sharply from a 10.5600 Apr. 10 peak to a 10.2440 low Friday. This move, mainly driven by dollar weakness, has helped the SEK stage a recovery versus the EUR. The cross now targets the late April Ichimoku cloud twists at 11.2313-39. Cloud twists can appear to attract price action.

Swedish inflation data for March showed a downward bias for headline CPIF with an 8.0% y-y rise comparing with a 9.4% return for February. This is still way above the Riksbank target and above the central bank's expectations, which should ensure that Swedish rates are raised by 50-basis points this month and a further 25-basis points to 3.75% in June.

Initial support and potential tipping point for EUR/SEK is at 11.3130, Apr. 12 low.

EUR/SEK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3MESzx5

