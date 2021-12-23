BUZZ-COMMENT-Indecisive dollar may succumb to its December curse

Dec 23 (Reuters) - The direction of the U.S. dollar is highly uncertain, with the market seemingly indecisive. Those hoping for dollar gains in December should be aware that history is against them and they ought to tread very carefully as a result.

The USD index, which tracks the dollar versus a basket of six currencies, is currently trading close to its December open, a classic sign of uncertainty. The index has to end this month above December's 95.966 open in order to break the seasonal curse.

Last week the index registered a weekly close above the 96.098 Fibo, a 50% retrace of its 102.99 to 89.206 drop from 2020 to 2021, after failing to do so for four weeks in a row. This gave longs hope for further gains into the turn of the year.

However, the dollar has since suffered a setback and is hovering near one-week lows as fears about the fallout from Omicron recede. . Therefore indecision about the greenback's direction reigns.

For more click on FXBUZ

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3egLMY8

Monthly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3yTFjM7

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

