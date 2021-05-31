BUZZ-COMMENT-Indecision might not be enough to save the dollar

May 31 (Reuters) - The markets' attempts to second guess when the Federal Reserve and ECB will taper is beginning to show up as indecision on the charts but despite this stalling, the outlook for the dollar remains negative.

The dollar index closed last week's session roughly where it opened, known on candlestick charts as a doji. Doji candles can indicate consolidation before a continuation of a move or a change in direction.

The longer-term charts remain negative and coupled with shorter-term indecision suggest there is room for the dollar to go lower.

As May draws to a close there is talk of month-end demand for dollars but unless this activity snowballs, the monthly close for the index could be perilously close to a major drop point.

The low on the month so far is 89.53 with the January 89.20 low just beyond. Should the 2021 low give way before the month is out or early in June, the path would open up for a drop to the more significant January 2018 88.25 low.

For more click on FXBUZ

Dollar index monthly chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3p6GSSj

Dollar index weekly candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3fB0SJp

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

