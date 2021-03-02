BUZZ-COMMENT-Increased FX volatility risk favours cheap protection

March 2 (Reuters) - Recent U.S. yield gains have unsettled FX markets, fuelling USD demand and increasing uncertainty and volatility potential, which favours protection.

Simple vanilla options are designed to capture volatility and only risk an upfront premium - owners will have the right to buy or sell a currency pair at a fixed time and strike. Trading a cash position with an opposing view to the option will minimise any exposure to the currency direction, leaving holders to capture actual volatility, regardless of direction, if that hedge is constantly readjusted.

Implied volatility is a key determinant of the option premium - it's a dealer's best guess of actual volatility over the life of the option, whatever its expiry may be. Therefore, option buyers want actual volatility to outperform implied volatility, to cover the premium and generate profit. That's more likely now that implied volatility has retreated from Friday's panic highs . Any implied discounts to historic volatility (fair value measures), would suggest value .

