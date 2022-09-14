BUZZ-COMMENT-In the current environment Switzerland's franc should thrive

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Financial markets have been gripped by risk aversion with stocks and commodities tumbling in the wake of U.S. CPI data, and the Swiss franc which historically has risen in value during such periods, is now supported by Swiss monetary policy that was previously designed to prevent it from rising. It could rise much further.

With a big 75bps interest rate hike seen assured this month, and a possibility that big hike could be eclipsed, the franc could be on the cusp of significant gains.

In the lead up to SNB's Sept. 22 interest rate decision EUR/CHF has fallen towards this year's 0.9555 low and may soon threaten 0.9322 - which is the trigger point for a drop to the record low at 0.8500 - after SNB hikes.

Should 0.9322 break, a long-term EUR/CHF objective at 0.8824 will likely be met. That objective is drawn from the 1.6040 peak seen before the SNB tried in earnest to halt the franc's rise and extremes that resulted from its interventions in the following years. The target for a drop below the record low is 0.7841.

For more click on FXBUZ

EURCHF targetshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3U1y8vA

EURCHF weeklyhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3QMoHgK

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.