BUZZ-COMMENT-In the current environment investors may hold dollars

Aug 11 (Reuters) - In the current environment which has seen stocks making notable gains amidst a lot of uncertainty, while carry trades have become increasingly popular in currency markets, investors may stick with the dollar which is both safe and is supported by higher interest rates.

The U.S. benchmark at 5.375% is higher than the interest rates supporting other major traded currencies, and is also higher than interest rates in many emerging nations.

This is unusual as central banks usually follow the Federal Reserve with emerging nations trying to match or better the level of U.S. interest rates.

Following a long tightening cycle, interest rates in Thailand, Taiwan, China, South Korea, and Malaysia are substantially lower than those in the U.S.

As interest rate differentials that favour the dollar have grown, it has risen substantially versus the currencies of emerging nations, and has also soared in value versus the yen, and Norwegian and Swedish Crowns for the same reason where interest rates are low.

Although U.S. credit ratings have been trimmed, they are still more than sufficient to allow investors to buy and hold dollars with its unrivalled liquidity, and there's a wide variety of liquid U.S. asset markets to choose from for those that don't want to sit and hold cash.

According to Bank of America research Investors' rush to the safety of cash has amounted to $642 billion since mid-March.

