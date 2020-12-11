US Markets
BUZZ-COMMENT-In shadow of Brexit threat, EUR/USD still aims higher

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

After retreating over the last week from its Dec. 4 high of 1.2177, EUR/USD has emerged refreshed, with sights set on this month's earlier peak and beyond, even as markets work through anxieties over Brexit, the pandemic and U.S. COVID relief spending.

Encouragingly for EUR/USD's rally, the pullback merely produced a reversion to the rising 10-day moving average, now at 1.2093 on EBS, and helped to trim overbought daily RSIs.

Because EUR/USD is modestly positively correlated to GBP/USD, which tumbled to key support on dire Brexit-deal comments interspersed with others holding out hope , that drama is keeping the euro under wraps.

EUR/USD is more positively correlated to the S&P 500, as a global risk barometer, which is also digesting record highs partly based on expectations of a relief bill to tide the economy over until vaccines are deployed, though lawmakers have yet to strike a deal .

EUR/USD's already broken out above its down trend-line from 2011, now well below at 1.1940, and posted closes above the 76.4% Fibo of the 2018-2020 drop at 1.2103, making 2018's 1.2556 high by multiple longer-term Fibos the next major target. The 161.8% Fibo off November's base at 1.2435 is an interim target.

(Randolph Donney is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.)

