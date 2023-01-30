BUZZ-COMMENT - In a world prepared to gamble, EUR/USD can rise more

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Traders and investors are clearly prepared to gamble on stocks, commodities and risky currencies in the face of rising interest rates and resulting slowdowns, which means they will probably continue to add to bets on EUR/USD rising, fuelling a bigger rally.

Bullish bets have grown large this year but have not stopped the rally that began at 0.9528 in September last year from reaching 1.0929 last week. This rise has unfolded far quicker than the prior drop that was fuelled by much bigger changes in underlying interest rates that supported the dollar, and currently still do.

Betting on a rise has also far exceeded gambling on the prior decline, with bullish bets more than three times larger than the biggest short position held last year, and almost matching the sum of every bet made on dollar rising.

Traders may well go further, stretching the long position to drive a bigger correction of EUR/USD's previous drop for which the next target is 1.1207.

There is ample scope for growth with the record long position being $31.3 billion compared to the current $18.28 billion position, though the greater the bet becomes - the higher the risk of a significant pullback. Bets of great magnitude have always served as reverse indicators.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

