BUZZ-COMMENT-In a low-yield world, South Africa's rand is king

Dec 23 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand is again showing surprising resilience in the face of external and domestic pressure. The currency's yield advantage continues to suck in demand as G10 interest rates hold at low levels.

South Africa's currency and bonds offer an attractive yield, and carry trades have underpinned the ZAR through its recovery since April.

Appetite for risk was a feature of 2020 to the detriment of the U.S. dollar, which has declined for nine months versus a basket of currencies.

The ZAR's yield has insulated the currency from a South African recession and ballooning fiscal risks. The rand has also survived sovereign rating downgrades, a strict COVID-19 lockdown and volatile broader risk sentiment.

Year-end uncertainties including Brexit, U.S. stimulus and a new coronavirus strain have knocked sentiment. The ZAR will have to work hard to continue its climb in 2021.

USD/ZAR set to test key support at 14.4115, 200-week moving average, before the year is out. Last close below in February 2019.

