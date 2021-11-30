BUZZ-COMMENT-Illiquid market no friend of the Norwegian crown

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Norway's crown and Brent oil are looking like the ugly sisters as markets head into December. The Omicron COVID-19 variant has greatly impacted commodities and thinned foreign exchange market liquidity.

The speed and magnitude of the moves looks overdone and rebound risk, from a technical viewpoint, is high. However, uncertainty surrounding the variant will limit an NOK fight back and fears for global growth will stifle any oil rally.

Brent oil has lost 19% since its Oct. 25 $86.70 peak and has fallen through some major technical levels en route to a $70.52 low.

The 100- and 200-day moving averages were breached at $76.93 and $72.95 on Nov. 26 along with the daily cloud base at $75.65

Omicron's impact and falling oil prices have forced EUR/NOK through a significant 10.1818 50% Fibonacci retrace level and puts the NOK on course to relinquish more of its recovery from the 10.7020 pandemic low.

Both markets will be looking to this week's OPEC meeting, where the stakes have been raised by Omicron and oil price volatility.

For more click on FXBUZ

Brent Oil daily chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3D6Oae3

EUR/NOK daily candle chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3D8EYWC

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

