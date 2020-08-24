BUZZ-COMMENT-If you believe in stimulus, then bet USD will rise

Aug 24 (Reuters) - Stimulus is at the heart of financial-market moves, and it's likely to underpin the dollar's long-term appreciation.

The dollar's gains were born out of stimulus intended to support the economy after the global financial crisis. Since then, the dollar has risen over 35%.

The dollar's reverse since March is minor. It hasn't given up its 2020 gains and is a far from the minimum objective for a correction of its long-term appreciation from 2011's low.

In contrast, the dollar has almost reached the minimum objective for a correction of its most recent rally from 2018's low. The dollar is well-placed to resume its rise.

Amazing moves for stocks might hint at a more rapid appreciation. Stocks dived in March, then rebounded to record highs this month. That five-month about-turn compares with the nearly five years it took to achieve the same feat after 2008's crisis.

For more click on FXBUZ

Long-term dollarhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3hs7LeO

Dollar since 2018https://tmsnrt.rs/2Ezj4TB

USD and S&P indexhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3leppoo

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

