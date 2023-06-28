BUZZ-COMMENT-If Swedish c.bank underwhelms, crown won't wear it well

June 28 (Reuters) - The Swedish crown might fall to an all-time low against the euro if the Riksbank delivers another relatively dovish rate increase on Thursday morning.

All 16 economists polled by Reuters expect the Swedish central bank to raise rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%, but the SEK may fail to benefit unless a hike of that magnitude is accompanied by ultra-hawkish guidance.

The crown weakened sharply following the last Riksbank rise in April - when two of the five rate-setters dovishly dissented against the 50 bps hike delivered.

EUR/SEK scaled a one-week peak of 11.7680 on Wednesday as the euro continued to benefit from Tuesday's hawkish steer from European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde, and scope for ECB rate hikes in July and September.

11.8150 was last week's all-time high for EUR/SEK. Bull targets beyond include 12.00.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

EURSEK https://tmsnrt.rs/3JvjEAI

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.