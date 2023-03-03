BUZZ-COMMENT-If stocks crash in March, USD/CHF will likely follow

March 3 (Reuters) - USD/CHF's March performance since 2000 shows it has dropped in 14 of the past 23 years, highlighting a seemingly inbuilt structural negativity this month.

While USD/CHF's trend in March points to a market that has a tendency to fall, seasonal trends should not be considered in isolation but, when combined with other factors, they can be a useful tool.

If risk aversion intensifies, expect funds to flow into the safe-haven franc that would increase the odds that USD/CHF closes in negative territory this month. The Swiss economy is expected to slow this year but will not slide into a recession, which could shield the currency from being sold off.

USD/CHF's fourteen-week momentum reading remains negative, just, despite the strong recovery in recent months. While 0.9476 Fibo resistance remains intact -- a 38.2% retrace of the 1.0147 to 0.9061 (October to February) EBS drop -- there is a good chance of a major bearish resumption.

For more click on FXBUZ

Seasonality Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3IJlA7u

Weekly Chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3IHExr7

(Martin Miller is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((martin.miller@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.