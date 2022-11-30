BUZZ-COMMENT-If SNB turns heads at hike party, Swiss franc may love it

Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Swiss franc could beam with pride if the Swiss National Bank upstages the European Central Bank and Bank of England on Dec. 15, when all three central banks are expected to raise interest rates.

Money markets are fully pricing 50 basis point hikes from the ECB and BoE on Dec. 15, but from the SNB a more modest increase is expected. A half-point SNB rate rise might therefore lift the franc -- especially against the euro and pound if the ECB and BoE both deliver relatively dovish 50 bps hikes that day.

The perceived probability of a half-point hike from the SNB on Dec. 15 could rise from its current 65% if the Swiss CPI print for November, due on Thursday at 0730 GMT, comes in higher than the 3% YY Reuters poll forecast. 0#SNBWATCH

The franc fell after the SNB underwhelmed CHF longs with a 75 bps hike in September, when money markets had fully priced a 100 bps increase. Three months earlier, an unexpected rate rise (of 50 bps) from the SNB sent the CHF soaring.

