BUZZ-COMMENT-If RBA is done with hiking, AUD may take a walk

Credit: REUTERS/Steven Saphore

April 05, 2023 — 06:40 am EDT

April 5 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar could be at risk of further losses if the Reserve Bank of Australia does not resume its interest rate-hiking cycle in May, June or July.

National Australia Bank on Wednesday said it expects the RBA cash rate has peaked at its current level of 3.6%, down from a previous forecast of 3.85%.

NAB's dovish steer helped depress AUD/USD to a two-day low of 0.6680 -- a cent below the intra-day peak scaled after the Reserve Bank of New Zealand unexpectedly raised its OCR by 50 basis points to 5.25%, with AUD/NZD sliding to a 15-week low of 1.0588.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe on Wednesday said Tuesday's decision to break a run of 10 straight RBA rate hikes "does not imply that interest rate increases are over".

Goldman Sachs expects the RBA to keep rates on hold in May and June, before delivering 25 bps hikes in July and August.

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

