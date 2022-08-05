BUZZ-COMMENT-If range is to break EUR/USD needs US CPI help

Aug 5 (Reuters) - EUR/USD is trading sharply lower after big upside surprises to U.S. July employment data, but the broad 1.0100-1.0300 range since mid-July remains intact, and it will likely hold until the next batch of inflation data from the states.

The big upside surprise to July NFP and average hourly earnings drove the dollar and U.S. rates EDZ2US2YT=RR sharply higher as the data suggests the Fed will maintain a very hawkish rate hiking path.

EUR/USD fell below its 21-DMA and struck a two-session low, but it is still holding above support in the 1.0100 area as the consolidation of gains off the July 14 daily low persists.

Investors will now focus on the U.S. July CPI report. Estimates indicate month-over-month core CPI USCPF=ECI, month-over-month USCPI=ECI and year-over-year USCPNY=ECI headline CPI prints will moderate from June's results.

Upside surprises to July CPI data is likely to drive rates higher as investors price in a higher terminal Fed rate. Downside surprises to inflation data could result in lower rates and a softer dollar which could send EUR/USD above 1.0300.

Should CPI data drive a break of support near 1.0100, July's monthly low will be threatened. A break of that support should see the 0.9600 area tested.

For more click on FXBUZ

eurusdhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3A1NCYM

(Christopher Romano is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((christopher.romano@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.