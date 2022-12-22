BUZZ-COMMENT-If pound has dry January, will BoE refresh it?

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Sterling could be shaken and stirred by the Bank of England's first interest rate decision of 2023, when Monetary Policy Committee members have options aplenty about how to vote.

Money markets currently suggest the BoE will raise rates by either 25 or 50 basis points from 3.5% on Feb. 2 -- although it would be a big surprise if Silvana Tenreyro or Swati Dhingra vote for an increase, given that both of them wanted to keep Bank Rate at 3% last week (Dec. 15).

Indeed, it is not beyond the bounds of possibility for one of those doves to vote for a rate cut as early as Feb. 2, following Thursday's downward revision to UK Q3 gross domestic product, to minus 0.3%.

There is even scope for an unprecedented five-way split if the most hawkish of the nine MPC members, Catherine Mann, votes for a 75 bps hike again.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPTWIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3FKzTa9

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.