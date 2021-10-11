BUZZ-COMMENT-If "Polexit" risk rises, 5.00 looms large for EUR/PLN

Oct 11 (Reuters) - The risk of EUR/PLN rising to 5.00 for the first time ever will increase the longer the clash between Poland and the European Commission goes unresolved, as this would mean the probability of a "Polexit" was non-negligible.

On Friday, EUR/PLN rose to a high of 4.6220 after the zloty was hurt by a ruling from Poland's highest court challenging the supremacy of European Union law.

The court ruling completely erased zloty gains spurred by Wednesday's unexpected interest rate rise from Poland's central bank, which sent EUR/PLN to a three-week low of 4.5395.

More than 100,000 Poles demonstrated in support of EU membership on Sunday, with European Commissioner Thierry Breton on Monday saying he did not believe "for one second" there will be a "Polexit".

EUR/PLN most recently threatened 5.00 in 2009, when it rose to a high 30 pips shy of its all-time peak of 4.9330 scaled in 2004. 4.6750 was the 12-year high notched earlier this year (March 29).

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

