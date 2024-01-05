News & Insights

BUZZ-COMMENT-If Nov 14 is good UK election bet, what about GBP?

January 05, 2024 — 05:23 am EST

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Would it be good or bad news for the pound if the UK election is held on Nov. 14? That is a question being asked after UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak all but ruled out a spring election on Thursday.

Nov. 14 is the hot tip if Sunak sticks to his "working assumption" for an election in the second half of the year, as it would fall beyond his two-year anniversary as PM and the U.S. Presidential election on Nov. 5.

Nov. 14 is also a week after the penultimate Bank of England interest rate decision of 2024 - when markets currently expect Bank Rate to be at least 100 basis points lower than its current 5.25% level.

Sterling might be negatively impacted if Sunak's Tories narrow the huge opinion poll gap to the opposition Labour Party over coming months, as this would raise the current low risk of a hung parliament following the election.

In contrast, GBP could benefit if polls continue to suggest Keir Starmer's market-friendly Labour Party will win a big majority this year.

