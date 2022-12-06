BUZZ-COMMENT-If Japan's means to quash volatility, USD/JPY is a must buy

Dec 6 (Reuters) - If Japan's is truly concerned about excess FX volatility and will intervene to curb any disorderly movement that can hurt the economy, regardless of direction, then USD/JPY is a must buy.

If the BOJ acted to quash volatility and suppress movement altogether then the only trade worth owning is that which would prosper when a currency pair is relatively static.

In USD/JPY's case where the interest rate differential is 4 percent in favour of the dollar and is expected to grow to 5%, investors long dollars are guaranteed a handsome profit when the risk of adverse FX movement is removed.

That said, the chance of an intervention to support USD/JPY is extremely slim. Tuesday's comments are more likely intended to head off any potential spat with the United States that could arise from moving the dollar too much.

Since Japan first intervened in September the dollar index has plummeted over 8 percent which will fuel inflation in the United States, making the Federal Reserve's chances of returning CPI to target harder.

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own; editing by David Evans)

