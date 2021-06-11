BUZZ-COMMENT-If it has a yield, FX traders will buy it

June 11 (Reuters) - It's quiet in currency markets and traders are being drawn towards currencies supported by interest rates, the only place to make money when little is happening.

This movement is powerful enough to encompass Turkey's lira which has been shunned all year, but with the backing of a 19% interest rate it's an extremely attractive purchase if there's little chance of adverse FX movement.

Although Turkey's lira recently hit a record low, volatility has slumped to a similar level to that trading when Turkey was raising interest rates before the central bank sackings. Lower vols cast the lira in a much more attractive light and it's very likely that few are invested in this illiquid currency. A small rise in demand could see lira gain quickly, adding to interest rate returns.

Other less risky high yielding currencies are also rising and doing that quickly if there is any prospect of a rate hike. These speedy gains reflect a lack of investment. That will change.

For more click on FXBUZ

TRY and volhttps://tmsnrt.rs/2U2AoZf

G4 volshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3geFIRI

Higher yield FX and HUFhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vdpRqT

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

