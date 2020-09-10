BUZZ-COMMENT-If ECB sparks a EUR/USD move, bet against it

Sept 10 (Reuters) - EUR/USD has entered a consolidation phase so it is unlikely to move far in any direction. Should the European Central Bank meeting spark a EUR/USD reaction those who counter-trade it should make money.

Speculation about the ECB has already led to two decent but opposing moves. Bets the ECB may worry about EUR strength initially pushed the pair down, then reports the central bank is optimistic about the economic outlook sparked a recovery.

Such opposing schools of thought are a counter-trade dream.

Since August it has become feasible, indeed very rewarding, to sell EUR/USD strength. The trend has extended only slightly from July's peak while drops after new highs have been large and have happened quickly.

Those who buy dips must be prepared to hold their bets for longer now if they want to see EUR/USD reach new heights. The weight of longs will reduce the pace of the uptrend. Until December ranges may fall mainly within the monthly Ichimoku cloud 1.1688-1.2167 .

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/USD monthly charthttps://tmsnrt.rs/3k7MLur

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.