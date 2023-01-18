BUZZ-COMMENT-If BoE out-hawks Fed and ECB, it may make pound proud

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Sterling could add to its recent gains against the dollar and euro if the Bank of England pursues more hawkish monetary policy than the Federal Reserve and European Central Bank this year.

The pound might react positively if the BoE raises interest rates by 50 basis points to 4% on Feb. 2 - a day after an expected 25 bps rate increase from the Fed - and suggests its terminal rate might surpass the 4.5% currently priced by money markets.

GBP/USD climbed to a five-week peak of 1.2363 after Wednesday's disclosure that UK inflation in services prices rose to a 30-year high of 6.8% in December, from 6.4% in November. This has lifted the perceived probability of a 50 bps BoE rate hike on Feb. 2 to 82%. 0#BOEWATCH

The pound strengthened against the euro on Tuesday courtesy of a report that the ECB is pondering slower rate hikes following an expected half point increase on Feb. 2.

