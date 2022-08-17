BUZZ-COMMENT-If BoE loses independence pound could collapse

Aug 17 (Reuters) - The collapse of Turkey's lira is a good example of what can happen to currencies when central banks lose their independence. Should UK politicians assume some control over the Bank of England the pound could perform similarly.

Inflation has soared to double digits with politicians blaming the Bank of England, blithely ignoring the fact that massive Government spending during the COVID-19 pandemic was the foundation for rising prices, which have been boosted by surging commodity prices following the war in Ukraine.

The BoE, which eased during the pandemic to support the Government's efforts, has followed the Federal Reserve to hike interest rates. Compared with many other central banks it's proactive, but when trying to solve a problem that has been fuelled by unconventional means with conventional methods, the BoE's task is nigh impossible.

If BoE were to act in a fashion that might suppress inflation quickly by raising rates swiftly to levels akin to inflation, the economic shock would be acute with a deep and enduring recession likely.

If the politicians whose policies are at the root of current problems wrestle power from the Bank of England the pound could collapse and it may be a long time before it recovers.

For more click on FXBUZ

Trade weighted GBPhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3K0tqJW

(Jeremy Boulton is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((jeremy.boulton@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.