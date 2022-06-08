BUZZ-COMMENT-If BoE joins 50 bps hike party, GBP may jump

June 8 (Reuters) - Sterling might elicit a boost if the Bank of England follows in the footsteps of the Reserve Bank of Australia and India's central bank by raising interest rates by a higher than expected 50 basis points next week.

A quarter-point hike to 1.25% is the consensus forecast for the BoE on June 16, a day after an expected half-point hike from the Federal Reserve.

The closest the BoE has come to raising rates by 50 bps during its current hiking cycle was in February, when four MPC members voted for a half-point hike.

A 2.5% BoE rate is currently priced for December, having been priced for August 2023 two days before the May 26 UK fiscal package, according to a Refinitiv measure based on interest rate futures. BOEWATCH

Getting rates to 2.5% by December would entail at least one half-point hike (there are four MPC meetings before December).

The 50 bps rate rises delivered by the RBA and RBI this week were both larger than expected.

Related comment:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPTWIhttps://tmsnrt.rs/3NZTSEf

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.