BUZZ-COMMENT-If BoE hikes to 7%, would it make the pound proud?

July 6 (Reuters) - Sterling may be in for a wild ride if the Bank of England raises interest rates as high as 7%, with scope for hike-spurred gains to be followed by losses if it ushers in a deep UK recession.

JPMorgan's mooting of the possibility of a 7% BoE interest rate has prompted a hawkish shift in BoE expectations, with a 6.5% policy rate currently fully priced for the first quarter of 2024. 0#BOEWATCH

The hawkish shift has helped inflate GBP/EUR to 1.1723, its highest level for two weeks (1.1737 was last month's 42-week peak).

In an interview with the BBC broadcast on Thursday, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey said "what we have to do is set the interest rate to get (UK CPI) all the way down to 2%".

If the BoE deems that a 7% interest rate is necessary to get CPI down to 2%, it could lift GBP/EUR to 1.20, if not 1.25. A slide towards 1.10 might then ensue if the UK economy contracts sharply.

Related comments:

For more click on FXBUZ

GBPEUR https://tmsnrt.rs/3O4HyFW

(Robert Howard is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((robert.howard@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.