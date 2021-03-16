BUZZ-COMMENT- If bitcoin traders respect the math, there's money to be made

Repeat with no changes

March 16 (Reuters) - Bitcoin takes another breather, having recorded a record high at $61,781 over the weekend, and again those looking at Fibonacci projections would have been successful.

A 61.8% Fibonacci projection off the $28,800 January 22 low, $58,354 February high and subsequent $43,021 correction gave a target at $61,285. This target was only just exceeded before the market corrected.

The current pullback from a record high could in itself have major technical significance for bitcoin bulls. A low of $54,555 removed a 38.2% Fibonacci retrace level taken off the recent $43,021 to $61,781 rally. This then opens up the more significant 50% retracement level at $%52,401.

However, a deeper and more protracted adjustment could form the basis of a right shoulder within a head and shoulders pattern, offering potential for a sizeable move up.

The next projection off the Jan. 22 low, February high and correction gives a bull target at $65,600. But if the head and shoulders pattern plays out, objectives could be set much higher.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

