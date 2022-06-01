BUZZ-COMMENT-Hungary's forint unlikely to escape drop to new record lows

June 1 (Reuters) - Emerging markets remain on a knife edge, caught between recessionary and inflationary pressures, and putting the forint at risk of hitting a new record low versus the euro.

If the market needed another reason to pile more pressure on the Hungarian forint Tuesday's National Bank of Hungary's (NBH) rate decision provided it.

The markets were expecting a 60 basis point rate rise to 6.0%, based on a Reuters poll, but a growth conscious NBH tightened by 50 basis points, halving the pace of rate rises from the previous two months.

NBH Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag had flagged a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes due to worries about growth and his rhetoric was backed up by the smaller increase in a signal to the market that the Hungarian tightening cycle could slow even more.

EUR/HUF has gained more than 8% since late March and a recent run of six consecutive bull weeks has resulted in overbought conditions. There is still a good chance the cross will exceed the 400.00 all time high from March 7. A meta key Fibo target above is at 413.83.

