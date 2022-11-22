US Markets

BUZZ-COMMENT-Hungary's forint steadier but still vulnerable

Credit: REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

November 22, 2022 — 05:26 am EST

Written by Reuters ->

Nov 22 (Reuters) - A period of relative stability for the Hungarian forint, which hit record lows versus the euro last month, is countered by an uncertain fundamental backdrop and bearish potential on the charts, leaving the HUF vulnerable.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) launched supporting measures last month to ease the volatility hurting the forint and if uncertainty over the flow of European Union funds continues the NBH may be forced to take additional steps to shore up the currency. Brussels and Budapest are in a stand-off over a rule-of-law issue about EU funding.

Last week, EU sources said the European Commission was on track to unlock funds and that the Commission's next decision was expected on Nov. 29. Until then the market will be reluctant to push the HUF much higher.

Technically, there is potential for a period of choppy EUR/HUF price action before the cross heads higher again. A daily Ichimoku cloud twist, from 414.25 to 414.90, on Dec. 8 could also have a bullish influence on price.

On balance, forint consolidation could just be a precursor to a bout of weakness in the near-term.

For more click on FXBUZ

EUR/HUF daily Ichimoku chart: https://tmsnrt.rs/3ElsdKU

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Louise Heavens)

((peter.stoneham@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.