BUZZ-COMMENT-Hungary's forint steadier but still vulnerable

Nov 22 (Reuters) - A period of relative stability for the Hungarian forint, which hit record lows versus the euro last month, is countered by an uncertain fundamental backdrop and bearish potential on the charts, leaving the HUF vulnerable.

The National Bank of Hungary (NBH) launched supporting measures last month to ease the volatility hurting the forint and if uncertainty over the flow of European Union funds continues the NBH may be forced to take additional steps to shore up the currency. Brussels and Budapest are in a stand-off over a rule-of-law issue about EU funding.

Last week, EU sources said the European Commission was on track to unlock funds and that the Commission's next decision was expected on Nov. 29. Until then the market will be reluctant to push the HUF much higher.

Technically, there is potential for a period of choppy EUR/HUF price action before the cross heads higher again. A daily Ichimoku cloud twist, from 414.25 to 414.90, on Dec. 8 could also have a bullish influence on price.

On balance, forint consolidation could just be a precursor to a bout of weakness in the near-term.

(Peter Stoneham is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own. Editing by Louise Heavens)

